Kim Ringwald wins new 2017 Chevy Cruze

Kim Ringwald says she really doesn’t plan her days. Instead, she leaves it to the man upstairs to determine what kind of day it will be. The big guy took really good care of her Friday night at Jack Kilby Square. Kim was the winner of a brand new Chevy Cruze Hatch from Dove Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac in the Chevy Cruze summer promtion from Eagle Radio and Hull Broadcasting. After she won the 2017 Chevy Cruze, Ringwald talked about what she was feeling when she was on the stage as part of the final 10 finalists.

After the night began with 100 finalists, it came down to just two, Ringwald who is from Great Bend and fellow bender Mandy Stansfield. Stansfield’s ping pong number 80 was the next ball taken from the machine leaving Ringwald’s lucky number 87 the last ball left which made her a winner of the new car, a vehicle that she says is much needed.

Josh Holoska ended up in third place.

The Chevy Cruze Craze was also made possible by Northview Nursery and Landscape and Farmers Bank and Trust.