Kansas man jailed for threatening woman in her home

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after an alleged altercation with a woman in her home.

According to Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester Joshua Gene Capsey, 40, Salina, went to the woman’s residence on the 2000 block of Oxford to gather some personal items. The woman has had problems with Capsey in the past and attempted to prevent him from entering the home.

An argument ensued after Capsey made it into the home and began taking a shower.

During the course of the argument, Capsey allegedly pushed the woman into the kitchen stove, choked her and threatened to kill her. While this was occurring, she urged her 11-year-old daughter to call the authorities, according to Forrester.

Capsey allegedly took the woman’s cellphone and fled before police arrived. Authorities issued an attempt to locate for Capsey’s white Chevy Silverado.

Just after 7p.m., Abilene police arrested Capsey and he was booked into the Saline County Jail for aggravated domestic battery, aggravated intimidation of a witness and theft.