Friday Mid-America Sports Update

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Dexter Fowler’s two -run triple sparked the St. Louis Cardinals to an 11-7 comeback win over the Pittsburgh Pirates Thursday night at PNC Park. After trailing 5-1 at the end of the third inning, St. Louis rallied to avoid a fourth straight loss while Pittsburgh’s losing streak reached five games. The Cardinals remain third in the National League Central, one and a half games behind the Chicago Cubs.

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Rally Cat may be coming back to Busch Stadium. The St. Louis Cardinals are taking claim to the now-famous cat that darted across the field during the August 9th game against Kansas City, just moments before Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina hit a grand slam. The Post-Dispatch reports the cat has officially been named Rally Cat by the St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach. The organization is currently caring for the feline.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Chris Long, the Philadelphia defensive end who grew up in Charlottesville, Virginia put his arm around teammate Malcolm Jenkins as a show of unity during the national anthem before the Eagles’ exhibition game Thursday night against Buffalo. Long, who starred in Charlottesville in high school at St. Anne’s-Belfield and went to the University of Virginia, was critical of white nationalists and the violence in his hometown last week.

NEW YORK (AP) – Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott’s appeal of a six-game suspension over a domestic violence case will be heard by arbitrator Harold Henderson, who reduced Greg Hardy’s ban when the defensive end was with the Cowboys two years ago. Henderson is one of the people approved by Commissioner Roger Goodell to hear appeals under the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) – Western Kentucky will host powerhouse Notre Dame in a challenging season-opening stretch that could feature four consecutive games against Power Five schools. The Lady Toppers will also face Iowa and Indiana of the Big Ten and Missouri of the SEC, in addition to hosting the 2nd-ranked Fighting Irish of the ACC.