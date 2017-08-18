Duvall out as Ellinwood head football coach

Jason Duvall, who led the Ellinwood Football team to a 9-9 record the past two seasons and the softball team to two consecutive 2nd place finishes in the 2-1A State Softball Tournament, is out as head coach in both sports.

Duvall confirmed Thursday that he has been let go following what he calls a “protocol” issue with money from fundraisers that was used to buy equipment and uniforms for both the football and softball teams.

Alex Birney has been named the Eagles football coach after Duvall was removed from the position on Tuesday.

Duvall will be a guest on “Sports Day” Friday to tell his side of the story. The show airs at 12:25pm on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM.