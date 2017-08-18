Cop Shop (8/17)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/17)

Chase All Units

At 2:23 p.m. a chase was reported in Ellinwood.

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:38 p.m. an accident with a deer was reported in the 900 block of SE 30 Road in Ellinwood.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (8/17)

Warrant Arrest

At 3:16 a.m. an officer arrested Charles Kreutzer Jr. at 1911 Main Street on a BTCO warrant.

At 9:28 a.m. an officer arrested Jaimie Ayala Jr. at 1217 Williams on a GBMC warrant.

Sick Person

At 10:30 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 217 Chestnut Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:51 a.m. an accident was reported at 4209 10th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 11:19 a.m. an officer arrested Christopher Harper on a GBMC warrant at 1408 Kansas Avenue.

Theft

At 1:47 p.m. a theft was reported at 2814 23rd Street.

Structure Fire

At 7:51 p.m. a fire was reported at 2900 Jefferson Street 2.

Stroke

At 9:15 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3314 23rd Street.