Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (8/17)

BOOKED: Charles Kreutzer of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $750 cash only.

BOOKED: Nicholas Espinosa of Ellinwood on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $659 cash only.

BOOKED: Michael Nuzum of Garden City on a Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond was set at $1,683 cash.

BOOKED: Jamie Ayala of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, no bond or 180 days in jail.

BOOKED: Christopher Harper of Hays on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $618.50 cash or 30 days.

BOOKED: Kelly Polzin of Hoisington for a hold for court on Barton County District Court case.

BOOKED: Thomas Weigel on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond was set at $750 cash only.

BOOKED: Jaime Ayala on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant with no bond, must serve 365 days in jail. GBMC warrant with no bond, must serve 355 days in jail.

RELEASED: Patricia Avinger on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear after receiving a $300 OR bond.

RELEASED: Charles Kreutzer of Ellinwood on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $659 cash bond.

RELEASED: Robert Ehrlich of Great Bend on two Finney County Sheriff’s Office for local charges in Finney County. Finney County is also aware of the Ford County and Pratt County holds.

RELEASED: Aaron Corkill of Great Bend received a $15,000 OR bond on BTDC case.