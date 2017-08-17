USD 428 recognizes a need for summer lunch program

The high turnout of children showing up for a free meal at USD 428’s summer lunch program once again proved to the Great Bend school district that the service is needed.

For the second straight year, the district expanded the summer program into July at Park Elementary School only. USD 428 served 77 more meals in July this year compared to July of 2016.

Serving an average of 52 lunches per day, USD 428 Superintendent Khris Thexton recognizes the need for the service in the community.

Khris Thexton Audio

There were 943 lunches served during July this year compared to 866 last July. The district has the program open in June for all five public grade schools.