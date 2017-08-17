Thursday Weather

Sunny, with a high near 89. Northwest wind around 7 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 7 to 10 mph.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 66. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 94.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 70.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Leave a Reply