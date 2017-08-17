Thursday Weather

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 89. Northwest wind around 7 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 7 to 10 mph.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 94.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.