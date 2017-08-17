Special Great Bend City Council meeting scheduled for Friday

Great Bend City Council member Dana Dawson says a special city council meeting will be held Friday, August 18 to discuss personnel issues with the City of Great Bend. The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Great Bend Events Center. The City of Great Bend released the notice of the meeting shortly after Eagle Media Center’s conversation with Dawson.

Dawson sent a letter addressed to Great Bend Mayor Mike Allison Thursday expressing his public safety concerns following the recent resignations of administrative and executive positions. Dawson urged the mayor to convene a special session to deal with the vacancies.

Great Bend Fire Chief Mike Napolitano is still technically on staff but announcing his resignation effective September 1, and with weeks of vacation left, there are questions to his involvement with the department.

City Administrator Howard Partington announced his retirement Wednesday that went into effect at 5 p.m. that same day.

Great Bend Police Chief Cliff Couch remains suspended with pay following a 5-3 vote after a special council meeting on July 24.

Council member Wayne Henneke announced his resignation from the board Thursday morning. Henneke served as the council’s president. Due to his resignation, the council members need to elect a new president of the council, an item on Friday’s agenda.

Dawson was not overly surprised by the resignations, but was taken back from how quickly and close together they were all announced.

Dana Dawson Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/dana-.mp3

Dawson says he still believes an investigation needs to take place on the city, but is waiting for the right time to address the matter. The forensic audit is on Friday’s agenda for discussion. The council member expects to revisit Couch’s suspension and possible reinstatement at Friday’s special meeting.