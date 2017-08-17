Pet of the Week – Charcoal

Charcoal is aMale/Neutered, DSH, 2-3 years, Felv/Fiv tested NEG, current feline vaccines/rabies, dewormed, super friendly, likes to roam and play. For more information, contact the Golden Belt Humane Society on South Hwy 281 in Great Bend, or call (620) 792-4297.
Comments
Ezekiel Bujanda says
I would like dog for my little sister because our dog had in February. So I would like to buy this dog. If anybody would get before me that would be fine because there would other dog to adopt.
