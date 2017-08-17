Kansas Dems Criticize GOP Leaders For Lack Of Comment After Virginia Violence

By STEPHEN KORANDA

The Kansas Democratic Party and the Democrat leader in the Kansas Senate, Anthony Hensley, called out top Republican officials Wednesday for not condemning the white nationalist march and violence in Charlottesville, Va.

The weekend events left one person dead and dozens injured. Two officers also died when a state police helicopter monitoring the rally crashed.

Hensley and the party aimed their messages at Gov. Sam Brownback, Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer and Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

“Racism and bigotry have no place in this state or country,” Hensley said. “It is shocking that leaders of the Republican Party in our state have not denounced the vile behavior of white nationalists.”

The statements from Hensley and the Democratic Party appeared to be part of a coordinated effort, as they were issued in quick succession.

Hensley and Kobach later traded especially sharp barbs, including references to a 2015 appearance Kobach made at a conference organized by The Social Contract Press.

“Kris Kobach, as a featured speaker for a white nationalist group, with connections to other hate groups, as a key architect of voter suppression laws, and a candidate for governor, the people of Kansas deserve to know whether your silence is indicative of your tolerance of such hate,” Hensley said.

In response to Hensley, Kobach said he hadn’t commented earlier because the issues weren’t directly related to Kansas.

“It goes without saying that white supremacist views and racism are reprehensible. I did not comment on the horrific attack in Charlottesville because I am running for governor of Kansas, not governor of Virginia,” Kobach said. “It is pathetic that a man with such poor logical thinking has been teaching public school kids in Kansas for so many years.”

Sen. Hensley put out a statement today making outrageous accusations in order to politicize the tragedy in Charlottesville. My response: pic.twitter.com/nbyVOnKzeK — Kris W. Kobach (@KrisKobach1787) August 16, 2017

Kobach said Hensley’s comments were untrue. He called the statement “slander” that has “no place in civil discourse.” He also noted Hensley originally supported the state’s voter ID requirement.

Brownback and Colyer also responded after being challenged by Hensley and the state Democratic Party.

“Racism, hatred, and violence should have no place in American life,” Brownback said in his statement. “Our state was born of the idea that all people are created equal, and that all people should be treated with respect and dignity. I, along with the people of Kansas, condemn any sentiment or demonstration against this fundamental truth.”

Brownback is slated to join President Donald Trump’s administration later this year as an ambassador for religious freedom once his nomination is confirmed.

For his statement, Colyer drew from his work overseas.

“I have seen the evil extremes of racial and ethnic cleansing first hand in Rwanda and other places around the globe,” Colyer said. “We must stamp out these harmful ideologies and evil doers before they can take root here at home. Kansas has been and will continue to be a beacon of light and hope for those who fight for equality and justice for all.”

Stephen Koranda is Statehouse reporter for KPR, a partner in the Kansas News Service.