Friday Weather

Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10am. Sunny, with a high near 94. South southwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 65. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 95. South southeast wind 5 to 13 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South southeast wind 9 to 13 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Monday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.
