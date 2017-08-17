Friday Weather

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10am. Sunny, with a high near 94. South southwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 95. South southeast wind 5 to 13 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South southeast wind 9 to 13 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Monday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Tuesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.