Despite a series of resignations, Great Bend says the city is in “good hands”

The City of Great Bend has a focused and united goal and that is Public Safety. It has been brought to Mayor Mike Allison’s attention that due to the retirement of the city administrator Howard Partington some citizens are concerned about the safety of our community.

Here is a statement on staff’s behalf, Staff in each department know their role and duties in order to keep citizens safe and keep the city running smoothly. The City infrastructure will continue to function under the direction of efficient department heads. More specifically for the Fire Department, Chief Mike Napolitano is still on staff and will make administrative decisions until September 1 and three Battalion chiefs handle other duties within shifts. The Police department is being led by three very capable Lieutenants that individually direct Administration, Patrol and Detective divisions.

The public and City functions are in good hands. We have very dedicated employees who care about their job and this community. The next city council agenda will address the city administrator role and discuss options in working with the League of Municipalities in bringing in an interim city administrator until the new city council can determine the next step. (For the time being, Great Bend City Attorney Bob Suelter will serve as interim city administrator)

