Bark at the Waterpark scheduled for Saturday

The Great Bend Wetland’s Waterpark officially closed for the summer last Sunday but the pool remains full in preparation for the last big swimming event of the summer. Saturday the pool will be not be occupied by young splashing children but instead, furry four legged swimmers who will bring an end to the aquatic season in Great Bend.

Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes says the annual “Bark at the Waterpark” will run from 11am to 3pm at the swimming facility on South Main. The cost is $5 per dog with all proceeds going toward the maintenance and improvements at the dog park in Veterans Park.