Western Kansas man guilty of 3 child sex crime charges

MEADE – A Kansas man was convicted Wednesday of three child sex crime-related charges, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

A Meade County jury found Jose Alvino Trevino, 49, guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Judge Sidney Thomas presided over the trial. Sentencing has not yet been set.

The crimes were committed in November 2012. The charges stemmed from an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Assistant Attorney General Lyndzie Carter of Schmidt’s office prosecuted the case.