Wednesday Mid-America Sports Update

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Matt Joyce hit a three-run double to cap a six-run eighth inning and the Oakland Athletics rallied past the Kansas City Royals 10-8 Tuesday night. Joyce also homered and had four RBIs. Khris Davis added his 33rd home run and Matt Olson hit his fourth in five days.

BOSTON (AP) – Xander Bogaerts had three hits, Hanley Ramirez, Sandy Leon and Jackie Bradley Jr. all added two RBIs and the Boston Red Sox beat the St. Louis Cardinals 10-4 Tuesday night. Boston blew the game open courtesy of a wild fifth inning, tallying eight hits and eight runs against Cardinals starter Mike Leake and reliever Matt Bowman.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Kansas plans to honor former coach Mark Mangino, who was forced out amid allegations that he abused his players, and the rest of the 2007 team that won the Orange Bowl, during its season opener. The school said Tuesday that the team will be inducted into its Hall of Fame.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Star U.S. golfer Lexi Thompson has a virus, and captain Juli Inkster is worried about her status for this weekend’s Solheim Cup. Inkster says Thompson has had a sore throat the past three days and been limited in practice. The Solheim Cup begins Friday at Des Moines Golf and Country Club.