Thursday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory
5A-6A America in the Morning
6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal
7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment
8:30-9A “Pawnee Valley Community Hospital Show” hosted by Patrick Burnett. Guest’s include medical professionals from Pawnee Valley Community Hospital in Larned.
9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor
10A-11A Agri-Talk with Mike Adams – Brian Grete and Chip Flory of Pro Farmer preview the 2017 Farm Journal Midwest Crop Tour.
11A-11:30 County Edition hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Barton County Operations Director Phil Hathcock.
11:30-Noon “Focus on Ellinwood” hosted by Nancy Baird. Nancy will discuss upcoming events and activities in Ellinwood with those who are making it happen.
12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.
12:30-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif
1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show
4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory
5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info
6P-8P ESPN Radio “Jalen & Jacoby”
8P-10P ESPN Radio “Izzy & Spain”
10:00-MID ESPN Radio “Freddie & Fitz”
