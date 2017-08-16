Panther Booster Club sponsoring a bus for week one game at Coffeyville

Coming off a 10-win season, the Great Bend Panther football team is ready to begin their season with the long road trip to Coffeyville on September 1st. The Panther Booster Club will be right there with the team on the road, as the club is sponsoring a deluxe charter bus to Coffeyville to cheer on the Panthers. The Booster Club is extending the deadline to sign up for $55.

The price includes a small meal before the game and small coolers are welcome on the bus. The bus will leave at noon that Friday. Checks made payable to Great Bend Booster Club can be dropped off at First National Travel Agency, 1009 Williams, or send them to practice with your player to give to coach Erin Beck at football.

Contact Nicole Bieker at 797-4676 or Christi Penka at 282-2679 for more information.