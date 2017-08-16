Kansas man hospitalized after semi rolls

EDWARDS COUNTY— A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 5:30a.m. Wednesday in Edwards County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 semi driven by Eric Hernandez, 52, Ulysses, was eastbound on US. 50 one mile east of Belpre.

The semi crossed the center line into the westbound lane. The truck traveled off the north shoulder. The driver overcorrected and rolled the semi onto the driver’s side.

Hernandez was transported to the hospital in Kinsley. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.