Great Bend schools working to create better “total” athletes

Coach Randy Beck has been with the Great Bend school district for several years, and he says the current weightlifting and conditioning programs the district is using now are the best he has ever seen.

During a presentation at Monday’s USD 428 Board of Education meeting, Beck acknowledged that previous weight classes and concentrations were centered on football athletes only.

Randy Beck Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/beck-1.mp3

USD 428 teachers and coaches now focus on the total athlete with more core and flexibility routines. Technique and proper rest in between lifts has received more attention. Beck also says communication between coaches has increased to make sure athletes do not overdo it on game days or before upcoming contests.

Randy Beck Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/beck-2.mp3

Beck noted each student has their own individual plan for lifting and conditioning with a chance to increase their personal levels throughout the year.