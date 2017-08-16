Great Bend Police asks for signs blocking right of way to be moved

Press Release from the Great Bend Police Department…

As a matter of public safety the Great Bend Police department is requesting that signage placed on the city right of way adjacent to public streets be moved back to the property owners curtilage. Such signage on the City right of way is prohibited by City ordinance.

It is unlawful to place advertising or signs on the public right-of-way. Each day’s violation of this section shall constitute a separate offense.

With school starting Wednesday August 23, many children and young adults will be walking to school. In order to provide pedestrians and drivers the best view of each other especially at intersections and crosswalks, any obstructions should be moved off of the right of way.

We respect all person’s right to free speech and in no way will interfere with such expression as long as it doesn’t interfere with public safety or violate local, state or federal laws or regulations.

Thank you for help in protecting the children of our community.



(Many blue and white signs were placed in yards following Great Bend Police Chief Cliff Couch’s suspension with possible termination following a July 24, 2017 special meeting. Read more on Couch’s suspension and reaction here.)