Great Bend City Council meeting again moved to Events Center

The City of Great Bend notified media outlets Wednesday morning that the upcoming Great Bend City Council meeting will once again be moved to the Great Bend Events Center. The meeting will take place Monday, August, 21 in the main room on 3111 10th Street and will start at 7:30 p.m.

The governing body will conduct their scheduled budget hearing at 7 p.m. on August 21 prior to the regular meeting. The budget hearing will still be held at City Hall at 1209 Williams because it was originally publicly posted to be held at City Hall. According to state statute the meeting must remain at the original location or the city would have to file for an extension.

Over 400 people showed up at the last city council meeting on August 7, which saw over an hour of conversation devoted to the current suspension of Great Bend Police Chief Cliff Couch. No hearing date for Couch’s rebuttal at his suspension has been announced yet. Couch was suspended with possible termination for remarks made about possible misconduct by city administration, failing to cooperate with City Administrator Howard Partington, and not performing a requested investigation.

Read the entire story of the Couch suspension and reaction here.