Cop Shop (8/15)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/15)

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:04 a.m. a two-vehicle accident was reported in the 1200 block of E. Barton County Road.

Traumatic Injuries

At 10:36 a.m. ambulance assistance was called for at 15 NE 60 Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (8/15)

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:25 p.m. report of a subject running through the crossing arms at the intersection of Railroad Avenue & Washington Avenue.

Theft

At 1:33 p.m. Charles Rowe reported Jeremy Smith stole his orange Rage brand 18″ bicycle at 218 Pine Street. NTA signed but not served.

At 5:22 p.m. a theft was reported at 2800 Main Street Lot 9.

Traumatic Injuries

At 9:42 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1011 Kansas Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:32 p.m. a hit and run was reported at 3503 10th Street.

Abdominal Pain / Problems

At 10:49 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2111 Van Buren Street.