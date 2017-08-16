Cop Shop (8/15)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/15)
Non-Injury Accident
At 10:04 a.m. a two-vehicle accident was reported in the 1200 block of E. Barton County Road.
Traumatic Injuries
At 10:36 a.m. ambulance assistance was called for at 15 NE 60 Avenue.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (8/15)
Non-Injury Accident
At 12:25 p.m. report of a subject running through the crossing arms at the intersection of Railroad Avenue & Washington Avenue.
Theft
At 1:33 p.m. Charles Rowe reported Jeremy Smith stole his orange Rage brand 18″ bicycle at 218 Pine Street. NTA signed but not served.
At 5:22 p.m. a theft was reported at 2800 Main Street Lot 9.
Traumatic Injuries
At 9:42 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1011 Kansas Avenue.
Non-Injury Accident
At 10:32 p.m. a hit and run was reported at 3503 10th Street.
Abdominal Pain / Problems
At 10:49 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2111 Van Buren Street.
