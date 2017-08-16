Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (8/15)

BOOKED: James Aumiller of Great Bend on Ellinwood Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, with bond set at $825.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Robert Ehrlich on Pratt County District Court warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Misty D. Burdett on Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a certain depressant, and possession of paraphernalia, bond of $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jessica Wiginton on Barton County District Court case for aggravated battery, with bond of $20,000.

RELEASED: Misty D. Burdett on Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia, posted $10,000 bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Paul Poteet of Ellinwood on Barton County District Court case after he received $688 OR bond. BCDC case for DUI, driving while habitual violator, no insurance, and circumvention of ignition interlock device after he posted a $2,500 surety bond.