Wednesday Weather

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind around 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northwest wind 7 to 13 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Friday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 91.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Leave a Reply