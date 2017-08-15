Wednesday Weather

Wednesday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind around 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northwest wind 7 to 13 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 91.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.