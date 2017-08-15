Great Bend Post

Wednesday on 1590 KVGB, "The Talk of the Town"

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Cheyenne Bottoms Show” hosted by John O’Connor. Guests include Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Manager Jason Wagner and Wildlife Biologist Charlie Swank.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Mike Adams – Farmer Forum

11A-11:30 “Perspectives” hosted by Richard Baker. “Human Smart vs Machine Smart”

11:30-12P “City Edition” hosted by Steve Webster

12P-12:30 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:30-1P “Sports Day” with Cole Reif

1P-2P Dave Ramsey Show

2P-6:30P Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Oakland A’s

6:30-10:30 Major League Baseball – Cleveland Indians @ Minnesota Twins

10:30-MID ESPN Radio “Freddie & Fitz”

