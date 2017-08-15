USD 428 revisits policy for providing over-the-counter medication

The Great Bend school district took a step to make the process of administering over-the-counter medicine to students easier for parents at Monday’s USD 428 Board of Education meeting.

In the past, students were required to have a written consent from their physician to have nurses at school be allowed to give them medication.

USD 428 Superintendent Khris Thexton says a revised policy will now allow parental consent to determine if students are allowed over-the-counter medication.

USD 428 does not stock any medications. The district only has medications that parents leave with the school. The school only gives out Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved drugs.

The parent/guardian must submit a Permission for Medication form to the building administrator requesting the school’s cooperation in the medication supervision and releasing the school district and personnel from liability.