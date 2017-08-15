Tuesday Mid-America Sports Update

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Cam Gallagher hit a grand slam for his first career home run and second big league hit, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Oakland Athletics 6-2 on Monday night. Gallagher’s shot into the left-field seats in the sixth inning marked the first grand slam by a Royals rookie since Paulo Orlando connected in the first game of a doubleheader against Tampa Bay on July 7, 2015.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – The Nebraska Cornhuskers’ athletics department plans to fund a new scholarship program for nonathletes. University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green says Nebraska Athletics will contribute $5 million annually. The first scholarships will be awarded in time for the 2018-19 school year.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – The two quarterbacks competing for the starting job at Kansas happen to be roommates and best of friends. Carter Stanley is the sophomore who started three games last season, while Peyton Bender is the transfer who began his career at Washington State. Kansas coach David Beaty has been in no hurry to appoint a starting quarterback.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Joey Gallo’s 33rd homer of the season and a second straight strong outing from Martin Perez lifted the Texas Rangers over the Detroit Tigers in Arlington. Perez trailed 2-0 just two batters into the game but gave up no more runs in Texas’ 6-2 victory.