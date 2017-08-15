Stafford County Commissioner and businessman dies in weekend accident

Shane Stimatze, current District Stafford County Commissioner and local businessman, died over the weekend in an accident that took place at his home in rural Stafford County.

According to Stafford County Sheriff Robert Murrow, emergency personnel were dispatched to 341 NW 50th Avenue on Monday in reference to an individual finding a lawnmower flipped upside down in a pond at that location. Murrow says once the mower was removed, a male subject identified as Shane Stimatze was found dead in the water.

The incident is still under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office. It appears the accident happened sometime over the weekend. Stimatze, who lives alone, was found after efforts to contact him were made Monday morning when he failed to show up at work.

In addition to serving as County Commissioner, Stimatze was the owner of Mid-Kansas Ag Incorporated and Squeaks Club in St. John. He was also a successful basketball official.

Stimatze was 42-years old. He was transported from the scene Monday to Minnis Chapel in St. John.