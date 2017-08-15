GREAT BEND — Philip C. Mossberg, 78, died Aug. 14, 2017, at Cherry Village Nursing Home, Great Bend. He was born May 10, 1939, at Willmar, Minn., the son of John and Cora (Mattson) Mossberg. He married Coleen Olsen Nov. 29, 1982, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Great Bend. A Great Bend resident since 1980, coming from Sioux City, Iowa, Mr. Mossberg owned Mossberg Sanitation, Inc., for 27 years.

He was a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Patrick Catholic Church. He was a stranger to no one. He was unforgettable. He loved spending time with family and friends, was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved Harleys.

Survivors include his wife, Coleen Mossberg of the home; two sons, Shawn Mossberg of Great Bend, and Shane Mossberg of Goddard; four daughters, Shannon Kuehler and her husband Shelby of Lawrence, Christine Shearhart and her husband Edmond of Goddard, Candace Mossberg of Wichita, and Tana Sharp and her husband Randy of Normal, Ill.; two brothers, Jack Mossberg and his wife Jackie of McKinney, Texas, and James Mossberg and his wife Nancy of Arlington, Texas; one sister, Janet Weber of Rapid City, S.D.; two brothers-in-law, Dan Olsen of Des Moines, Iowa, and Mark Olsen of Atlanta, Ga.; one sister-in-law, Diane Olsen of Great Bend; one nephew, Trevor Olsen and his wife Tonya; 21 grandchildren, and several great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Robbin Nelson; and brother, Mark Mossberg.

Vigil Service will be at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Great Bend, with Father Ted Stoecklein celebrating. Burial will be in Great Bend Cemetery. Friends may call from 1- 9 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Hydrocephalus Association or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Prince of Peace Parish, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530