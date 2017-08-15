GREAT BEND — Patricia Ann Schumacher, 88, died Aug. 13, 2017, at Cherry Village Nursing Home, Great Bend. She was born Oct. 25, 1928, at Kansas City, Mo., the daughter of Charles R. and Edie (Peck) Luger. She married Duke Burt in September 1950. They later divorced. She then married Clifford L. Schumacher in March 1975, at Kansas City, Mo. He died Feb. 15, 2017. Mrs. Schumacher was a homemaker.

She was a member of PEO Chapter DU, Panhellenic, Progress Club, and many bridge clubs. She served as a lay minister for the Episcopal Church in the Western Kansas Diocese. Mrs. Schumacher was an avid golfer, with five holes-in-one to her credit.

Survivors include three sons, Clifford Burt and his wife Kathy, Douglas Burt and Charles Burt and his wife Susie, all of Great Bend; three daughters, Cathy Catt and her husband Ed of Wichita, and Lisa Bruns and her husband Darryl, and Karla Schumacher, both of Bemidji, Minn.; one brother, Charles Luger and his wife Martha of Bartlesville, Okla.; one sister-in-law, Sue Luger of Kansas City; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by brother, George Luger.

Memorial service will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Great Bend, with the Rev. Basil Price officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to service time at the church. Memorials are requested to Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

