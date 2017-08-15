KBI: Kansas man’s death being investigated as homicide

TESCOTT, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it is investigating the death of a rural Kansas man as a homicide.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 34-year-old Matthew Schoshke was found Saturday in a rural home near Tescott.

KBI spokeswoman Melissa Underwood says the agency is looking for Schoshke’s silver 2006 Ford F-150 extended cab pickup, with Kansas tag 892 DZO. The front license plate reads “EATBEEF” and the truck has a chrome push guard on the front and a black plastic tool box in the back.

Authorities have not released any information on the circumstances of Schoshke’s death.