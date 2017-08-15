HAROLD L. STRAUB

Harold Lewis Straub, age 78 years, of Russell, Kansas, passed away on Saturday evening, August 12, 2017 at Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas after a brief illness. Harold was born on June 4, 1939 at Claflin, Kansas to Raymond F. and Helen A. (Zecha) Straub. He was united in marriage to E. Eileen Logan on February 28, 1960 at Lincoln, Kansas, and the couple lived in Claflin and Walker, Kansas for many years prior to moving to Russell in June of 2009. Harold worked as an oilfield pumper for most of his life, having worked for Tenneco, Bennett and Schulte, Kaiser Francis, and S & K Oilfield Services, and also worked for a time at the Helium Plant in Otis, Kansas. He was born and raised in the Catholic faith. Harold loved animals, especially his dogs, and also loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, E. Eileen Straub of Russell, Kansas; four sons: Ricky Lee (and his wife, Margie) Straub of Walker, Kansas, H. DeLos (and his wife, Camille) Straub of Salina, Kansas, Clint Paul (and his wife, Staci) Straub of Russell, Kansas, and Evan Wade Straub of Russell, Kansas; ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; two brothers: Donald Raymond (and his wife, Patsy) Straub of Great Bend, Kansas and Gary Joseph (and his wife, Kay) Straub of Albert, Kansas; one sister Diane Kay (and her husband, Larry) Hackerott of Hays, Kansas and one sister-in-law, Doris Straub of Otis, Kansas. Harold was preceded in death by his parents, one brother Kenneth “Mert” Straub, two children in infancy and two grandchildren, Jerrica and Jayden Straub.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, August 17, 2017 at Charter Funerals in Great Bend, Kansas with Pastor Larry J. Schumacher officiating. Inurnment will follow at St. Ann’s Cemetery at Olmitz, Kansas. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions be made to the Harold L. Straub Funeral Expense Fund. Online condolences may be left for the family and a complete obituary notice may be viewed at http://www.charterfunerals.com/locations/great-bend.php.

Arrangements Entrusted To

Charter Funerals

2115 Washington St.

Great Bend, KS 67530

(620) 793-6161