Economic Development Director says Shane Stimatze will be missed

As Stafford County Economic Development Director Carolyn Dunn worked closely with the Stafford County Commission, including 2nd District Commissioner Shane Stimatze.

Stimatze, age 42, died over the weekend when the large mower he was operating at his home in rural Stafford County overturned into a pond, pinning Stimatze beneath it in the water.

Dunn says the sense of loss in the small community is being felt everywhere.

Carolyn Dunn Audio

In addition to serving as County Commissioner, Stimatze was the owner of Mid-Kansas Ag Incorporated and Squeaks Club in St. John. Dunn says his leadership will be missed in Stafford County.

Carolyn Dunn Audio

The incident is still under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office. It appears the accident happened sometime over the weekend. Stimatze, who lives alone, was found after efforts to contact him were made Monday morning when he failed to show up at work.