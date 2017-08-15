Cop Shop (8/14)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/14)

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:19 p.m. an accident was reported at 2520 10th Street.

Theft

At 2 p.m. Kwik Shop, 2334 Main Street, reported a theft.

At 6:38 p.m. a theft was reported at 306 Garfield Avenue in Olmitz.

Gun Shot Wound

At 6:48 p.m. a subject was hit by a stray bullet at 1059 SE 15 Road in Ellinwood.

Battery

At 8:18 p.m. assisted the GBPD with a battery case at Walmart, 3503 10th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:30 p.m. an accident was reported at 673 N. US 281 Highway.

At 10:40 p.m. an accident with a deer was reported in the 200 block of SE 20 Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (8/14)

Warrant Arrest

At 3:57 p.m. an officer arrested Lacy Glenn at 2309 32nd Pl for a GBMC warrant.

Criminal Damage

At 8:49 a.m. theft of parts from a golf cart was reported at Stoneridge Golf Club, 1438 24th Street.

Burglary / Not In Progress

At 9:05 a.m. report of someone entering the shed located at 5005 Broadway Avenue was made.

Warrant Arrest

At 9:18 a.m. Justice Dent was arrested on a warrant at 1217 Williams. Dent was transported to Barton County Jail where he was booked in lieu of a $500 bond.

Non-Injury Accident

AT 10:47 a.m. Joshua Hamilton was driving west in the private parking lot at 5523 10th Street and struck Sunflower Recycle Center.

Traumatic Injuries

At 11:20 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5305 8th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:36 p.m. an officer took photographs of an accident at 2520 10th Street.

Theft

At 2 p.m. Kwik Shop, 2334 Main Street, reported theft of motor fuel. Total loss was $10.

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:02 p.m. an accident was reported at 2210 10th Street.

Theft

At 7:45 p.m. a theft was reported at 2525 16th Street.