GREAT BEND — Celesa May Preston, 51, died Aug. 15, 2017, at her rural Great Bend home. She was born May 31, 1966, at Great Bend, the daughter of Richard Allen, Sr. and Betty Jean (Bridges) Hawthorne. She married Jay R. Preston Sept. 18, 1993, at Great Bend. He died Aug. 20, 2006. A lifetime resident, Mrs. Preston worked as a CNA at Great Bend Manor and Central Kansas Medical Center, and also at the Boys Home, Tumble-In Laundry, Dillons and was a Great Bend Tribune carrier.

Survivors include her life partner, Carrie Amerine of the home; her mother: Betty Jean Carroll and her husband Jim of Great Bend; three sons, Timothy Schroeder, Jordan Preston and Jesse Preston, all of Great Bend; one daughter, Jaiden Preston of Great Bend; one brother, Richard Allen Hawthorne, Jr., and his wife Hannah of Great Bend; two sisters, Tammy Beckham and her husband Dan of Clermont, Fla., and Becky Hipp and her husband Paul of Great Bend; two grandchildren, Britian Rai Schroeder and Damian Hillman. She was preceded in death by her father; and one infant brother, Timmy Hawthorne.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home with Pastor Don Paden officiating. Burial will be in Golden Belt Memorial Park. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Children’s Education Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530