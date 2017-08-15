DUNDEE — Allan F. Martin, 77, died Aug. 10, 2017, in Great Bend. He was born Nov. 19, 1939, at Elkhart, Ind., the son of Ellis M. and Clydia I. (Geiser) Martin. He married Earline Morland Nov. 17, 1984, at McPherson. Mr. Martin was a pastor in the Mennonite Church at Elkhart, Ind., led a men’s prayer group and enjoyed farming as a hobby. Mr. Martin was a Dundee resident.

Survivors include his wife, Earline Martin of the home; three sons, Tod Martin and his wife Rita of Casper, Wyo., Terry Martin of Hutchinson, Kan., and Brad Martin and his wife Jen of Rockton, Ill.; one daughter, Karen Pepperd and her husband Paul of Kingman, Kan.; one brother: Ken Martin and his wife Sally of Indianapolis, Ind.; one sister-in-law, Jan Martin-Baker, Granger, Ind.; four grandchildren, Dustin Densler, Shana Martin, Alec Martin and Mady Martin; and one great-grandson, Jakob Densler. He was preceded in death by one brother, Ron Martin; and one sister, Dorothy Jones.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, at Heartland Community Church at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Great Bend with Pastors Roy Savage and Matt Schaffer officiating. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, at Olive Cemetery in Elkhart, Ind. Friends may call from 1-9 p.m., with the family present from 6-8 p.m., Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home, Great Bend. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Allan Martin Funeral Expense Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

