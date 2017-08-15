Accidental gunshot wound reported in Ellinwood

On Monday, August 14, at about 6:45 p.m., Barton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to an address in Ellinwood for the report of a gunshot wound. Upon arrival Sheriff’s officers contacted Don White, age 26 of Ellinwood.

White advised he was operating an ATV in the riverbed near the Knop Sandpit when he heard gunfire. At about the same time, he heard a bullet ricochet and felt pain in his right knee. Investigation indicated a bullet had evidently ricocheted off of a hard surface passing through the blue jeans he was wearing and leaving approximately a 3 inch mark on his right knee where the bullet grazed his leg. White refused medical treatment by Ellinwood EMS.

Sheriff’s deputies checked the area to determine who was shooting but no persons were found.

The Sheriff’s Office strongly urges persons who are engaged in various shooting sports to always know where your bullets are going. Always check for other persons that may be downrange, particularly in rural areas that have trees and other obstructions. Many common rifle rounds are dangerous for more than 1 mile. Hard surfaces and water can cause ricochet rounds. An accidental gunshot wound can result in criminal or civil proceedings.

In this case tragedy was narrowly averted. Please use caution and common sense when using firearms.