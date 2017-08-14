Why stay in Great Bend? Teacher retention survey results for USD 428

At the end of the 2016-2017 school year, teachers at USD 428 were asked why they stay teaching in Great Bend schools. The results are informative as the district looks to improve teacher retention.

Given the options to choose from, with an opportunity to list others, the teachers surveyed noted being established in the community as the top response why they have stayed in their current position. Nearly 70 percent surveyed responded the community was a big factor.

USD 428 Assistant Superintendent John Popp tells us teachers also valued their coworkers.

John Popp Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/popp-retention-1.mp3

The second highest response as to why teachers stay was their spouse or significant other has ties to Great Bend. Reputation of the district and competitive salary were two of the three lowest reasons why.

Of reasons why teachers might apply to another district: salary, benefits, plan time, and work load were the top responses. In efforts to increase teacher retention, teachers suggested larger salary increases, rewarding longevity, and removing ineffective teachers.

John Popp Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/popp-retention-2.mp3

The question of the top three reasons why you wanted employment with USD 428 when you were first hired revealed: spouse or significant other has ties, Great Bend is my hometown or close to family, and it was my first job offer as the top reasons on why they chose the district for employment. Reputation of the district and competitive salary again ranked towards the bottom.