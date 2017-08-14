Tuesday Weather

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 7 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 88. North northwest wind around 6 mph.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.