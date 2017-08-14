Tuesday Weather

Tonight
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 7 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 88. North northwest wind around 6 mph.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Friday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 89.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
