Pond coming to help drainage in Amber Meadows subdivision

Great Bend’s on-call engineer from Professional Engineering Consultants says the old-school way to handling housing developments was if you are building a house adjacent to a field, to have the water drain off into the field. Josh Golka with PEC says that philosophy was evident when the Amber Meadows subdivision of housing was developed.

A serious water drainage issue will now be solved by a grading project at the newly replatted subdivision. Instead of water runoff from Amber Meadows going directly into Veterans Lake, the pond will serve as a filter before heading south into the larger body of water.

Josh Golka Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/golka-drain.mp3

The pond will improve the situation at Vet’s Lake with chemicals from neighboring yards entering the lake and potentially causing the water to be unsafe.

The engineering services agreement with PEC will consist of geotechnical work for $4,900, design of the project at $14,500, and construction phase services at $4,000 plus reimbursable items. The Great Bend City Council approved the services agreement in the amount of $23,400.