Monday AP Sports Update

ST. LOUIS (AP) – R.A. Dickey held St. Louis to one run in seven innings, Brandon Phillips hit a two-run homer and the Atlanta Braves stopped the Cardinals’ season-high, eight-game winning streak with a 6-3 victory Sunday. Atlanta stopped a five-game losing streak, beat the Cardinals for the first time in six meetings this year.

CHICAGO (AP) – Whit Merrifield hit a three-run homer and drove in a career-high five runs, and the Kansas City Royals pounded the Chicago White Sox 14-6 Sunday. Drew Butera had four of Kansas City’s 16 hits, helping the Royals climb back over .500 at 59-58. Jorge Bonifacio hit his 15th homer, and Lorenzo Cain had two hits and two RBIs.

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) – Andy Reid’s offense took on a distinct dink-and-dunk quality last season. The Chiefs coach appears intent to change that in the preseason, airing it out in the opener with the promise of more aggressive play-calling to come

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Kansas State coach Bill Snyder is back for another season, despite a cancer scare earlier this year. The 77-year-old coach believes he has a team capable of contending for a Big 12 title and even a national championship, and no amount of chemotherapy was going to keep him from leading the Wildcats for the 26th year.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska authorities are reminding hunters that state recreation areas are closed to hunting until September 5th. Several hunting seasons, including one for archery deer, open September 1st, and the early teal season opens September 2nd.