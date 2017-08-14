Mahomes promoted to second string quarterback

ST. JOSEPH, MO (AP) – Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced Sunday that rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes will now be the backup quarterback.

Reid said the move was not because of the performance of quarterback Tyler Bray, who was starting quarterback Alex Smith’s backup on Friday.

“We are going to give Patrick a chance to work with the twos like Tyler (Bray) has had here the last couple of weeks,” Reid said. “It is not because of Tyler’s performance in the game. I think he actually played very well and Patrick did a nice job too.”

In Friday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, Mahomes finished 7-of-9 for 49 yards and a touchdown.

Reid said all three of his quarterbacks performed well in the Chiefs’ 27-17 loss to the 49ers.

“It gives him an opportunity to step up and work with that second group and see what he can do there,” Reid said. “While I am on quarterbacks, Alex (Smith) like I mentioned yesterday, did a nice job. All positive at that position.”