Madison Street home avoids demolition with steady improvements

A lot of progress has been made on improvements at 1217 Madison Street in Great Bend. The once unsafe and dangerous structure with fire damage had its public hearing last week to determine if the City of Great Bend would raze the building.

At the June 5 Great Bend City Council meeting, Code Enforcement Officer Stuart Baker mentioned insurance adjusters thought the house was close to being totaled out. At the public hearing last Monday, Baker says the owner has made a lot of progress to repair the house.

Stuart Baker Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/baker-madison.mp3

The Madison home endured a fire on February 26, 2017 that severely damaged the front of the house and the owner reported termite damage. Baker says the interior has since been gutted with a new electrical service to be installed and more renovations to come.

The council voted to allow the owner to keep making improvements after showing intentions to make the property safe.