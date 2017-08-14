Cop Shop (8/11 – 8/13)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/11)

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:15 p.m. a vehicle versus deer accident was reported at SE 20 Road & SE 100 Avenue.

8/12

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:21 a.m. a two-vehicle accident was reported at 485 N. Washington Avenue.

Injury Accident

At 10:13 p.m. an injury accident was reported at 20 Avenue & 3 Road.

8/13

Non-Injury Accident

At 1:14 a.m. an accident was reported in the 200 block of K-96 Highway.

Traffic Arrest

At 2:48 a.m. a traffic arrest was made in the 10 block of NW 60 Road.

Warrant Arrest

At 3:14 p.m. a subject was arrested for three out-of-county warrants at 4200 10th Street.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (8/11)

K9 Use / Call Out

At 12:11 a.m. a K9 call out for the Sheriff’s Office was made at 1332 NE 180 Road in Claflin.

Theft

At 11:41 a.m. a report of another business using his tax ID number was made at 2000 Kansas Avenue.

Structure Fire

At 1:26 p.m. report of smoke in an apartment was made at 1019 Williams Street. Fire Department handled the call.

Heart Problems

At 2:13 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 4705 10th Street.

Criminal Damage

At 2:54 p.m. report of someone damaging his vehicle was made at 810 Odell Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 4:59 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1303 Baker Avenue.

At 5:50 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1015 10th Street.

Sick Peson

At 9:23 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 808 Maple Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:07 p.m. an accident was reported at 4909 10th Street.

8/12

Disorderly Conduct

At 2:23 a.m. a report of a subject yelling at her after she struck his dog with her vehicle on accident at 1300 Odell Street.

Traffic Arrest

At 3:45 a.m. an officer arrested Sara Lewis for driving while revoked at 3307 10th Street.

At 9:33 a.m. an officer arrested Artemio Favel for driving while suspended and other traffic violations in the 400 block of 10th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 9:54 a.m. an officer arrested Hugo Figueroa-Favela in the 400 block of 10th Street on a Rice County warrant.

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:03 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & MacArthur Road.

Traffic Arrest

At 8:46 p.m. an officer arrested Jacob Schenkel for DUI and other traffic violations in the 2100 block of 11th Street.

Falls

At 9:09 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1210 Morton Street.

8/13

K9 Use / Call Out

At 2:39 a.m. Lazar was used on a traffic stop at 17th Street & Stone Street.

Interdiction

At 2:40 a.m. an officer arrested Brianna Lamb for possession of narcotics and driving while revoked at 17th Street & Stone Street.

Diabetic Problems

At 4:25 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5501 9th Street 90.

Heart Problems

At 10:56 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5304 Broadway Avenue.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 11:03 a.m. theft of a lawnmower was reported at 1102 Morphy Street.

Abdominal Pain / Problems

At 11:14 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5209 Broadway.

Sick Person

At 12:29 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1301 K-96 Highway.

Breathing Problems

At 10:52 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1101 Kansas Avenue Apt 609.