Commissioners pass “Jake Brake” ordinance

Barton County Commissioners Monday passed a resolution that will make it unlawful for a motor vehicle operator to use an engine compression brake to aid in the deceleration of any vehicle that results in the emission of excessive and loud noise within one mile of any corporate city limit within Barton County.

The “Jake Brake” ordinance is the result of a request by county resident Gary Burke who lives at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and McKinley, an intersection that is just outside Great Bend city limits.

Here’s Barton County Operations Director Phil Hathcock.

As for signage, Hathcock says signs will only be placed near the Railroad Avenue/McKinley intersection with the option of adding signs to other locations at a later date.

Given the flat wide roads in Barton County, Hathcock says there is no safety concern that would require the use of an additional braking system in populated areas. Commissioners passed the new ordinance 5-0.