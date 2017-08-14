Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (8/11 – 8/13)

8/11

BOOKED: Jeremy Raybern of Salina on Barton County District warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Kiana Gonzales on Great Bend Municipal Court case for MIC and criminal carrying of firearm, bond in lieu of $500.

BOOKED: Emmanuel Ferrel on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for no DL, no tag light and transporting liquor in open container.

BOOKED: Jessica Barlow-Campbell of Hoisington on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $300 cash only or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Patricia Avinger on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $300 cash only.

BOOKED: Shaminy Clone of Great Bend for Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Marcus Snow of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Evelyn King of Great Bend for Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Kiana Gonzales on Great Bend Municipal Court case for MIC and criminal carrying of firearm after posting a $500 surety bond through TNT.

RELEASED: Emmanuel Ferrel on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for no DL, no tag light and transporting liquor in open container after posting $500 surety bond through TNT.

RELEASED: Jessica Barlow-Campbell of Hoisington on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear after she posted a $300 cash bond.

RELEASED: Chaz Stephens on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

8/12

BOOKED: Sara Lewis of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for driving while revoked, no insurance, and illegal tags, bond in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Artemio Favela of Wichita on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for driving while suspended, speeding, and no proof of insurance, bond set at $500 C/S or 48-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Hugo Figueroa-Favela of Great Bend on Rice County District Court warrant for interference with law enforcement and driving while suspended, bond was set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Raymond Chapman of Hoisington for PNDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: William Sanders of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for battery DV, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Sara Lewis of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for driving while revoked, no insurance and illegal tags after posting a $1,000 surety bond through TNT.

RELEASED: Hugo Figueroa-Favela of Great Bend on Rice County District Court warrant for interference with law enforcement and driving while suspended after posting a $2,500 surety bond through TNT Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Favela Artemio of Wichita on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for driving while suspended, speeding, and no proof of insurance after posting a $500 surety bond through TNT Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Nathan Manley of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear after he received a 48-hour OR per the warrant.

RELEASED: Andrew Tirado on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court.

8/13

BOOKED: Jacob Schenkel of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for DUI, PBT refusal, failure to yield at stop sign, no driver’s license in possession, violation of driver’s license restricted, no insurance in possession, ITOL, bond set at $1,000.

BOOKED: Briana Lamb of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine, no turn signal, no insurance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and habitual violator, bond is set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Martin Lopez-Valdez of Otis on Barton County District Court case for DUI, expired DL, and driving left of center, bond is set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Shawn Corkill of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 cash.

BOOKED: Anthony Smith of Hoisington on Barton County District Court warrant for aggravated battery, bond set in lieu of $50,000 C/S and possession of stolen property.

BOOKED: Robert Lee Enrlich of Great Bend on Ford County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond is set in lieu of $15,000 C/S or $1,500 cash. Finney County warrant for probation violation, bond is set in lieu of $5,000 C/S. Finney County warrant for probation violation, bond is set in lieu of $9,000 C/S.

RELEASED: William Sanders of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for battery DV after posting a $1,000 cash bond.

RELEASED: Jacob Schenkel of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for DUI, PBT refusal, failure to yield at stop sign, no driver’s license in possession, violation of driver’s license restricted, no insurance in possession, ITOL after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Martin Lopez -Valdez of Otis on Barton County District Court case for DUI, expired DL, and driving left of center after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Fast Eddy’s Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Shawn Corkill of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $500 cash bond.

RELEASED: James Burton of Great Bend to the Kay County, Oklahoma Sheriff’s Office.

RELEASED: Marcus Snow of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.