Own a Piece of Gross Memorial Coliseum History

HAYS, Kan. – Now that the former center-hung scoreboard has been removed in Gross Memorial Coliseum, the four score panels of the board have been separated. For a short time the Fort Hays State Athletic Department will make the panels available for a generous donation to Tiger Athletics. If interested, contact the FHSU Athletic Office at (785) 628-4050 to inquire about the possibility of owning a piece of Tiger history.

The four-sided scoreboard is being replaced by a new four-sided video board at the coliseum. The former scoreboard has special value since it was in use during Fort Hays State Men’s Basketball’s magical run at perfection in 1995-96. The Tigers won the NCAA Division II National Championship that season with a record of 34-0, one of only four teams in NCAA Division II men’s basketball history to go undefeated. The Tigers set a new Division II record at the time for wins in a season by an undefeated team, until that mark was topped in 2009.

Act fast if you are interested in a panel as the opportunity will only be available for a short amount of time.

**Note** The score panels are no longer functional with scoring equipment.