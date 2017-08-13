Monday Weather

Tonight
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. South southeast wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Thursday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Friday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Leave a Reply