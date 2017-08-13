Monday Weather

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tonight A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. South southeast wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Friday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.