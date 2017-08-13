Monday USD 428 Board of Education Meeting Agenda

UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 428 BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING

August 14, 2017 5:00 p.m.

1. CALL TO ORDER Mr. Umphres

1.1 Roll Call

1.2 Adoption of Agenda of Meeting

1.3 Recognition of Visitors

1.4 Request to Speak Reminder

Persons may present ideas or concerns regarding USD 428. The Board will take no action at this meeting. Such items will be referred to the appropriate administrator(s) for future information and researched and reported back to the Board at a later meeting. Personalities and behavior of employees are not to be presented during this period but are to be reported to the employee’s immediate supervisor. The president shall determine the amount of time to be spent for citizen participation.

2. RECOGNITIONS / ACHIEVEMENTS Mr. Umphres

3. STUDENT / STAFF PRESENTATIONS Mr. Umphres

Coach Tim Brooks and Coach Randy Beck will give an update on the progress of the Summer Weights program.

4. COMMUNICATIONS Mr. Umphres

• Board Members’ Comments

• Citizens Open Forum

• USD 428 Education Foundation

• Written Communications / Correspondence

5. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. Approval of BOE Policy Mr. Umphres

At the meeting of 12/12/16 BOE members heard a first reading of KASB-recommended new and revised policies. Administration has revised the policy for JGFGBA and recommends approval.

Revision JGFGB Supervision of Medications

6. NEW BUSINESS

A. Approval of Local Consolidated Plan Allocation Mr. Umphres

The 2017-2018 Local Consolidated Plan (LCP) amounts total $1,171,074, which compares to a prior-year total of $1,214,334. The administration asks board approval to make state and federal programs allocations for 2017-2018. Programs and amounts are listed below.

Title I A Improving Education Programs $ 810,546

Title I C Migratory Programs $ 162,000

Title II A Supporting Effective Instruction $ 120,757

Title III A English Learner and Immigrant Programs $ 54,982

Title IVA Grants for Student Support and Academic $ 22,789

Enrichment $ 53,568

Total $1,171,074

B. Neighborhood Revitalization Program Mr. Umphres

7. ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT REPORT John Popp / Mr. Umphres

A. Professional Development Plan: Implementation of MTSS is the primary focus of the Professional Development plan for the upcoming school year. There will be an additional focus on Technology Implementation on each of the curriculum days as well.

B. Curriculum Committee Focus: The district will adopt new K-6 Science, 7-12 Science this school year; a Pilot is planned for the first semester. The district will be studying the Healthy Living curriculum and English Language Arts 7-12. Curriculum Steering will be working with these committees to bring about a recommendation to the Board on new curricula.

C. Professional Development Activities:

– Tools for Teaching (Fred Jones Classroom Management) for new teachers (3 days)

– New Teacher Orientation (5 days)

– Beginning of year schedule

– Wonders training

D. LAS Links Assessments: USD 428 is adding the use of the LAS links assessment for English Learners. The data will be used to place students in EL supports for this school year. Initial testing will happen in September to adjust any student placements as needed.

E. Teacher Retention Survey: At the end of the 16-17 school year, teachers were asked why they stay teaching in Great Bend schools. The results are informative as the district looks to improve teacher retention.

F. Personnel Update: Most positions are filled, and a late resignation will not be released unless a suitable replacement can be found. There is one elementary position that will be filled with a long term substitute until semester; a High School drafting teacher will be filled with a long term substitute. A pre-service teacher and an Early Childhood teacher remain open.

• Instructional Coaching Changes

• Licensed Teacher Resignation

Mrs. Alyson Burkhart, Teacher of Special Education.

G. Meeting Minutes

Curriculum Steering Committee: Next meeting is 9/5/17

Professional Development Council (PDC): Next meeting is 8/21/17.

8. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT Mr. Thexton / Mr. Umphres

A. Summer Project Updates

B. Summer Lunch Program Update

C. Student Transfer Request Report

D. KASB Annual Conference on December 1-3, 2017

E. Enrollment Update

F. Printed Calendars

G. Open Houses

H. Board Goverance Document

I. Approval of Grant / Contributions

• Kansas Masonic Literacy Center wishes to donate $15,968.30 to support Park Elementary’s after school programs.

9. FINANCIAL PRESENTATION Mr. Thexton

10. CONSENT AGENDA Mr. Umphres

A. Approval of BOE Meeting Minutes [July 10 and August 10, 2017]

B. Bills and Financial Reports

C. Personnel Report

11. UPCOMING MEETING DATES Mr. Umphres

•Breakfast and Back-to-School Kick Off: at 7:00 a.m., on August 21, 2017, at GB High School Commons

•First Day of School for Students: August 23, 2017 (full day for elementary, with kindergarten half days for two days; seventh grade at GBMS, and freshmen at GBHS).

12. ADJOURNMENT Mr. Umphres